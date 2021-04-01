 Skip to main content

Indonesian Logistics Company J&T Express Evaluating $1B US IPO: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
  • Indonesian courier company J&T Express is planning to raise over $1 billion from a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) as soon as the fourth quarter, at a $5 billion valuation, becoming the first Indonesian firm to list in the U.S. since 2019, Bloomberg reports.
  • The company is planning new funding round after raking in $300 million in the most recent funding round.
  • J&T Express could challenge telecom tower operator PT Indosat Tbk (OTC: PTITF) $1.05 billion IPO in 1994.
  • J&T Express has expanded into Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, and China since its 2015 inception. The courier company recently launched an air freighter in Tangerang.
  • J&T Express partners include Indonesia’s e-commerce firms PT Tokopedia and Bukalapak.com, and Singapore-based Sea Ltd owned, Shopee.
  • The pandemic induced online shopping acted as a significant demand driver for logistics and warehouses, further triggered by the 267 million Indonesian population spread over 7,000 islands.

