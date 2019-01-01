PolarityTE Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company. It's focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its product includes SkinTE used for repair, reconstruction, replacement or regeneration of skin in patients who have or require treatment of acute and chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. It operates in two segments: the regenerative medicine business segment and the contract research segment.