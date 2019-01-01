|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PolarityTE’s space includes: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA), Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC), Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN).
The latest price target for PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting PTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 605.55% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) is $0.4252 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PolarityTE.
PolarityTE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PolarityTE.
PolarityTE is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.