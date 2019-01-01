QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
PolarityTE Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company. It's focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its product includes SkinTE used for repair, reconstruction, replacement or regeneration of skin in patients who have or require treatment of acute and chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. It operates in two segments: the regenerative medicine business segment and the contract research segment.

PolarityTE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PolarityTE (PTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PolarityTE's (PTE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PolarityTE (PTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting PTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 605.55% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PolarityTE (PTE)?

A

The stock price for PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) is $0.4252 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PolarityTE (PTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PolarityTE.

Q

When is PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) reporting earnings?

A

PolarityTE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is PolarityTE (PTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PolarityTE.

Q

What sector and industry does PolarityTE (PTE) operate in?

A

PolarityTE is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.