There is no Press for this Ticker
Pegasus Tel Inc is a development stage company engaged in the business of providing the use of outdoor payphones and providing telecommunication services.

see more
Pegasus Tel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pegasus Tel (PTEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pegasus Tel (OTCPK: PTEL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pegasus Tel's (PTEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pegasus Tel.

Q

What is the target price for Pegasus Tel (PTEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pegasus Tel

Q

Current Stock Price for Pegasus Tel (PTEL)?

A

The stock price for Pegasus Tel (OTCPK: PTEL) is $0.0024 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pegasus Tel (PTEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pegasus Tel.

Q

When is Pegasus Tel (OTCPK:PTEL) reporting earnings?

A

Pegasus Tel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pegasus Tel (PTEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pegasus Tel.

Q

What sector and industry does Pegasus Tel (PTEL) operate in?

A

Pegasus Tel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.