Range
0.1 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/8.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
12.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Plaintree Systems Inc. is a diversified company with proprietary technology and manufacturing capabilities in structural design, aerospace, and telecommunications. The company's operating segment includes Electronics and Specialty Structures. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Structures segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Plaintree Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plaintree Systems (PTEEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plaintree Systems (OTCPK: PTEEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plaintree Systems's (PTEEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plaintree Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Plaintree Systems (PTEEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plaintree Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Plaintree Systems (PTEEF)?

A

The stock price for Plaintree Systems (OTCPK: PTEEF) is $0.10055 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:44:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plaintree Systems (PTEEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plaintree Systems.

Q

When is Plaintree Systems (OTCPK:PTEEF) reporting earnings?

A

Plaintree Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plaintree Systems (PTEEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plaintree Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Plaintree Systems (PTEEF) operate in?

A

Plaintree Systems is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.