Pioneering Technology Corp is a Canadian based company. The company is focused on designing, engineering, and producing technology that protects people and their property from cooking fires. It operates in one business segment being the development, manufacture, and sale of products intended to save energy and offer consumer convenience and safety. It offers products that provide effective cooking fire prevention solutions for both the residential and commercial markets. Its product portfolio includes Safe-T-element, SmartBurner, RangeMinder, and Safe-T-sensor. Its geographical coverage includes Canada and United States whereas it generates the majority of the revenue from the United States.