Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/46.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
56M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pioneering Technology Corp is a Canadian based company. The company is focused on designing, engineering, and producing technology that protects people and their property from cooking fires. It operates in one business segment being the development, manufacture, and sale of products intended to save energy and offer consumer convenience and safety. It offers products that provide effective cooking fire prevention solutions for both the residential and commercial markets. Its product portfolio includes Safe-T-element, SmartBurner, RangeMinder, and Safe-T-sensor. Its geographical coverage includes Canada and United States whereas it generates the majority of the revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pioneering Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pioneering Technology (PTEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pioneering Technology (OTCPK: PTEFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pioneering Technology's (PTEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pioneering Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Pioneering Technology (PTEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pioneering Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Pioneering Technology (PTEFF)?

A

The stock price for Pioneering Technology (OTCPK: PTEFF) is $0.0252 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:02:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pioneering Technology (PTEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pioneering Technology.

Q

When is Pioneering Technology (OTCPK:PTEFF) reporting earnings?

A

Pioneering Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pioneering Technology (PTEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pioneering Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Pioneering Technology (PTEFF) operate in?

A

Pioneering Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.