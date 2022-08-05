Around $1.1 Million Bet On Ring Energy? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

U.S. crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Ring Energy
- The Trade: Ring Energy, Inc. REI 10% owner Deborah Kruse bought a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $2.66. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.06 million.
- What’s Happening: The company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- What Ring Energy Does: Ring Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company based in Midland, Texas.
VolitionRx
- The Trade: VolitionRx Limited VNRX Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired a total of 312,500 shares at an average price of $2.00. The insider spent around $625 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Salarius Pharmaceuticals and VolitionRx recently entered into R&D collaboration agreement to 'advance rapid epigenetic profiling using Volition's Nu.Q technology to support further development of Salarius' clinical stage drug, seclidemstat.'
- What VolitionRx Does: VolitionRX Ltd is a us-based multi-national life sciences company. It is engaged in developing easy to use blood-based tests to accurately diagnose a range of cancers.
DoorDash Faces Several Price Target Increases After Upbeat Sales, Shares Jump
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Petroteq Energy
- The Trade: Petroteq Energy Inc. PQEFF 10% owner Anthony Cantone acquired a total of 250,000 shares at an average price of $0.14. To acquire these shares, it cost around $35.88 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock has tumbled 22% since the start of the year.
- What Petroteq Energy Does: Petroteq Energy Inc is a fully integrated oil and gas company focused on the development and implementation of new proprietary technology for oil extraction.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.