Dow Surges 250 Points; Verizon Posts Mixed Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 250 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.55% to 47,970.89 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 23,982.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.33% to 6,913.53.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.4% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported mixed third-quarter financial results and affirmed 2025 guidance.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 1.5% year-over-year (Y/Y), reaching $33.8 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $34.3 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.21 topped the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19.

Equities Trading UP



Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares shot up 209% to $1.91 after the copmpany announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.

Equities Trading DOWN

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) shares dropped 51% to $1.33.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $60.31 while gold traded up 1% at $4,022.90.

Silver traded up 1.6% to $48.075 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1% to $5.2205.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.3% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 2.17%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.

Economics

U.S. volume of mortgage applications jumped by 7.1% from the previous week in the period ending Oct. 17.

