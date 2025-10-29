screen showing Dow Jones graph
October 29, 2025 9:57 AM 2 min read

Dow Surges 250 Points; Verizon Posts Mixed Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 250 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.55% to 47,970.89 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 23,982.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.33% to 6,913.53.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.4% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported mixed third-quarter financial results and affirmed 2025 guidance.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 1.5% year-over-year (Y/Y), reaching $33.8 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $34.3 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.21 topped the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares shot up 209% to $1.91 after the copmpany announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.
  • Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) got a boost, surging 118% to $1.27 after the company achieved a commercially viable yield for IM1240, positioning the program for future development.
  • Founder Group Ltd (NASDAQ:FGL) shares were also up, gaining 54% to $0.69.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) shares dropped 51% to $1.33.
  • Shares of Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) were down 47% to $82.04 after the company provided second-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was down, falling 44% to $35.14 after the company reported third-quarter revenue below estimates and provided fourth-quarter guidance below expectations.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $60.31 while gold traded up 1% at $4,022.90.

Silver traded up 1.6% to $48.075 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1% to $5.2205.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.3% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 2.17%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.

Economics

U.S. volume of mortgage applications jumped by 7.1% from the previous week in the period ending Oct. 17.

Photo via Shutterstock

