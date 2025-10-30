Alphabet sign on mobile
October 30, 2025 5:38 AM 3 min read

Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday.

Google's parent company posted third-quarter revenue of $102.35 billion, beating analyst estimates of $99.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, beating estimates of $2.33 per share.

Alphabet shares jumped 7.8% to $296.11 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) gained 110% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. VCI Global said Wednesday it plans to launch the XVIQ token, a digital asset meant to support AI infrastructure, GPU cloud computing, and real-world asset ecosystems.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) surged 87.8% to $5.54 in pre-market trading. Cambium Networks shares jumped 377% on Wednesday after the company announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.
  • Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE) rose 51.7% to $0.9675 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Wednesday.
  • NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) surged 28.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. NextPlat announced in a press release on Wednesday that the Nasdaq Stock Market had granted it another 180 calendar days to comply with the minimum bid price requirement specified in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).
  • VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS) rose 27.2% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) gained 22.3% to $88.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) gained 18.1% to $91.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) surged 16.3% to $55.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates.
  • Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR) gained 13.2% to $59.12 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) tumbled 75.8% to $0.4325 in pre-market trading. CERo Therapeutics received Nasdaq Panel determination to delist shares and announced plans appeal and transition to OTC Markets.
  • Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) declined 38.8% to $0.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-113 reverse stock split effective November 3.
  • FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) fell 27.3% to $21.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $510 million write-down on its India commercial business and announced a dividend cut.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares dipped 23.2% to $79.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT) dipped 19.1% to $0.8580 in pre-market trading. Purple Biotech shares jumped 82% on Wednesday after the company achieved a commercially viable yield for IM1240, positioning the program for future development.
  • Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX) fell 19% to $0.8266 in pre-market trading.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell 18.6% to $32.38 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) dipped 15.2% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug applications for the MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical trials for nexiguran ziclumeran.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell 9.7% to $90.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) fell 9.4% to $12.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of 75 million common shares.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADTX Logo
ADTXAditxt Inc
$0.0705-38.4%
Overview
CERO Logo
CEROCERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$0.4301-76.0%
CLF Logo
CLFCleveland-Cliffs Inc
$12.78-9.30%
CMBM Logo
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$5.4083.0%
CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$32.49-18.3%
EBAY Logo
EBAYeBay Inc
$89.87-9.71%
FMC Logo
FMCFMC Corp
$21.41-26.3%
FORM Logo
FORMFormFactor Inc
$55.4816.3%
GH Logo
GHGuardant Health Inc
$88.4522.4%
GKOS Logo
GKOSGlaukos Corp
$93.5021.3%
GLE Logo
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$1.1170.1%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$296.107.84%
HXHX Logo
HXHXHaoxin Holdings Ltd
$0.8260-19.0%
MTSR Logo
MTSRMetsera Inc
$61.4217.6%
NTLA Logo
NTLAIntellia Therapeutics Inc
$11.09-15.5%
NXPL Logo
NXPLNextPlat Corp
$1.1030.7%
PPBT Logo
PPBTPurple Biotech Ltd
$0.8528-19.6%
SFM Logo
SFMSprouts Farmers Market Inc
$80.00-23.5%
VCIG Logo
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$3.81111.7%
VIVS Logo
VIVSVivoSim Labs Inc
$2.8925.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved