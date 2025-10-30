Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday.
Google's parent company posted third-quarter revenue of $102.35 billion, beating analyst estimates of $99.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, beating estimates of $2.33 per share.
Alphabet shares jumped 7.8% to $296.11 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) gained 110% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. VCI Global said Wednesday it plans to launch the XVIQ token, a digital asset meant to support AI infrastructure, GPU cloud computing, and real-world asset ecosystems.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) surged 87.8% to $5.54 in pre-market trading. Cambium Networks shares jumped 377% on Wednesday after the company announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.
- Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE) rose 51.7% to $0.9675 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Wednesday.
- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) surged 28.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. NextPlat announced in a press release on Wednesday that the Nasdaq Stock Market had granted it another 180 calendar days to comply with the minimum bid price requirement specified in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).
- VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS) rose 27.2% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) gained 22.3% to $88.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) gained 18.1% to $91.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) surged 16.3% to $55.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates.
- Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR) gained 13.2% to $59.12 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) tumbled 75.8% to $0.4325 in pre-market trading. CERo Therapeutics received Nasdaq Panel determination to delist shares and announced plans appeal and transition to OTC Markets.
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) declined 38.8% to $0.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-113 reverse stock split effective November 3.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) fell 27.3% to $21.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $510 million write-down on its India commercial business and announced a dividend cut.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares dipped 23.2% to $79.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT) dipped 19.1% to $0.8580 in pre-market trading. Purple Biotech shares jumped 82% on Wednesday after the company achieved a commercially viable yield for IM1240, positioning the program for future development.
- Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX) fell 19% to $0.8266 in pre-market trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell 18.6% to $32.38 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) dipped 15.2% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug applications for the MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical trials for nexiguran ziclumeran.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell 9.7% to $90.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) fell 9.4% to $12.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of 75 million common shares.
