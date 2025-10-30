Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday.

Google's parent company posted third-quarter revenue of $102.35 billion, beating analyst estimates of $99.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, beating estimates of $2.33 per share.

Alphabet shares jumped 7.8% to $296.11 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) gained 110% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. VCI Global said Wednesday it plans to launch the XVIQ token, a digital asset meant to support AI infrastructure, GPU cloud computing, and real-world asset ecosystems.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) surged 87.8% to $5.54 in pre-market trading. Cambium Networks shares jumped 377% on Wednesday after the company announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.

Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE) rose 51.7% to $0.9675 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Wednesday.

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) surged 28.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. NextPlat announced in a press release on Wednesday that the Nasdaq Stock Market had granted it another 180 calendar days to comply with the minimum bid price requirement specified in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS) rose 27.2% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) gained 22.3% to $88.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) gained 18.1% to $91.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) surged 16.3% to $55.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates.

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR) gained 13.2% to $59.12 in pre-market trading.

Losers

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:CERO) tumbled 75.8% to $0.4325 in pre-market trading. CERo Therapeutics received Nasdaq Panel determination to delist shares and announced plans appeal and transition to OTC Markets.

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) declined 38.8% to $0.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-113 reverse stock split effective November 3.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) fell 27.3% to $21.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $510 million write-down on its India commercial business and announced a dividend cut.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares dipped 23.2% to $79.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT) dipped 19.1% to $0.8580 in pre-market trading. Purple Biotech shares jumped 82% on Wednesday after the company achieved a commercially viable yield for IM1240, positioning the program for future development.

Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX) fell 19% to $0.8266 in pre-market trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) fell 18.6% to $32.38 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) dipped 15.2% to $11.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug applications for the MAGNITUDE and MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 clinical trials for nexiguran ziclumeran.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell 9.7% to $90.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) fell 9.4% to $12.78 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of 75 million common shares.

