PennyMac Mortgage
(NYSE:PMT)
16.27
0.09[0.56%]
At close: Jun 1
16.28
0.0100[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low15.98 - 16.33
52 Week High/Low14.61 - 21.53
Open / Close16.15 / 16.28
Float / Outstanding62.9M / 92M
Vol / Avg.811.3K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.89
Div / Yield1.88/11.55%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.32
Total Float62.9M

PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PennyMac Mortgage generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.9%

Annual Dividend

$1.88

Last Dividend

Apr 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PennyMac Mortgage Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PennyMac Mortgage. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on April 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PennyMac Mortgage (PMT). The last dividend payout was on April 28, 2022 and was $0.47

Q
How much per share is the next PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PennyMac Mortgage (PMT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on April 28, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT)?
A

PennyMac Mortgage has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) was $0.47 and was paid out next on April 28, 2022.

