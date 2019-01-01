ñol

Putnam Municipal Opps
(NYSE:PMO)
11.52
-0.01[-0.09%]
At close: Jun 1
10.67
-0.8500[-7.38%]
PreMarket: 9:27AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.44 - 15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding34.1M / 34.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 119.7K
Mkt Cap393.3M
P/E11.53
50d Avg. Price11.07
Div / Yield0.64/5.53%
Payout Ratio63.73
EPS-
Total Float34.1M

Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO), Dividends

Putnam Municipal Opps issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Putnam Municipal Opps generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.92%

Annual Dividend

$0.6372

Last Dividend

May 23

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Putnam Municipal Opps Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Putnam Municipal Opps ($PMO) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO)?
A

The most current yield for Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) is 6.05% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

