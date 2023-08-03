This Holding Company Wants To Buy Psychedelics-Focused Enterprise And Natural Products Brand

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. PLSH has entered into a letter of intent with Melodial Global Health (formerly Creso Pharma) to acquire Sierra Sage Herbs, maker of the Green Goo, Southern Butter and Good Goo natural products and Halucenex, a company researching novel psychedelic compounds. The deal would extend Panacea’s footprint into natural first aid and body care products, and establishes a strong tie with Melodial through a significant stock ownership stake.
Sierra Sage, which counts 90,000 points of distribution across the US including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger, and Food Lion, among others, will continue to operate under its existing leadership while gaining access to Panacea’s 51,000 square foot manufacturing, production and distribution facility in Golden, Colorado.
Halucenex is a life sciences development company with a focus on researching novel psychedelic compounds, including developing and licensing psychedelic compounds for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets, and conducting clinical trials on the medical benefits of psychedelic medicine. It operates a 6,000 sq. ft. medical facility in Windsor, Nova Scotia with 6 treatment rooms and a secure laboratory dedicated to performing psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and clinical research. Halucenex intends to maintain control over all aspects of the product development process – mycological research, extraction technology, and synthetic formulation as well as drug delivery technologies, psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and regulatory affairs.
The purchase price for the acquisition will be based upon 1X trailing 12 months audited sales of Sierra Sage, with a projected $2.0 million of the purchase price payable in cash and the balance in restricted common stock. Melodial will be subject to restrictions on transfer of such shares and a lockup for a two year period.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, is returning to Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.
Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and sergeitokmakov on Pixabay
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
- Earn global recognition for your achievements.
- Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.
- Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.