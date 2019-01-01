PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PerkinElmer beat estimated earnings by 15.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $2.08.
Revenue was down $49.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 6.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PerkinElmer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.20
|1.71
|2.41
|3.07
|EPS Actual
|2.56
|2.31
|2.83
|3.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.29B
|1.04B
|1.12B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.36B
|1.17B
|1.23B
|1.31B
