QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.1 - 25.33
Vol / Avg.
3.9K/4.2K
Div / Yield
0.97/3.78%
52 Wk
24.1 - 34.63
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
130.46
Open
25.16
P/E
34.8
EPS
0.76
Shares
152.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated. A variety of brands enable Parkland to market and distribute its petroleum products to a range of markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Parkland Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parkland (PKIUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parkland (OTCPK: PKIUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parkland's (PKIUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parkland.

Q

What is the target price for Parkland (PKIUF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Parkland (OTCPK: PKIUF) was reported by Scotiabank on April 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting PKIUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.79% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Parkland (PKIUF)?

A

The stock price for Parkland (OTCPK: PKIUF) is $25.333 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:27:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parkland (PKIUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 19, 2018.

Q

When is Parkland (OTCPK:PKIUF) reporting earnings?

A

Parkland’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Parkland (PKIUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parkland.

Q

What sector and industry does Parkland (PKIUF) operate in?

A

Parkland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.