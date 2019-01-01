ñol

Parke Bancorp
(NASDAQ:PKBK)
25.20
0.50[2.02%]
At close: Jun 1
24.8058
-0.3942[-1.56%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
Day High/Low24.72 - 25.49
52 Week High/Low18.5 - 25.85
Open / Close24.75 / 25.2
Float / Outstanding10M / 11.9M
Vol / Avg.74.2K / 27.2K
Mkt Cap300.2M
P/E7.24
50d Avg. Price23.89
Div / Yield0.64/2.59%
Payout Ratio23.46
EPS0.85
Total Float10M

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK), Dividends

Parke Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Parke Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.66%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

Apr 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Parke Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Parke Bancorp (PKBK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parke Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Parke Bancorp (PKBK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parke Bancorp (PKBK). The last dividend payout was on April 20, 2022 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next Parke Bancorp (PKBK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parke Bancorp (PKBK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)?
A

Parke Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Parke Bancorp (PKBK) was $0.16 and was paid out next on April 20, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.