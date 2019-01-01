Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Piper Sandler
The latest price target for Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) was reported by JMP Securities on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $182.00 expecting PIPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.35% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) was provided by JMP Securities, and Piper Sandler maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Piper Sandler, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Piper Sandler was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Piper Sandler (PIPR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $194.00 to $182.00. The current price Piper Sandler (PIPR) is trading at is $126.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
