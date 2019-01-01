Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pinterest beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $89.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pinterest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.23
|0.13
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.28
|0.25
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|827.16M
|631.24M
|561.88M
|473.66M
|Revenue Actual
|846.65M
|632.93M
|613.21M
|485.23M
