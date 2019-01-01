ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pinterest
(NYSE:PINS)
18.93
-0.72[-3.66%]
At close: Jun 1
19.03
0.1000[0.53%]
After Hours: 7:34PM EDT
Day High/Low18.6 - 20.2
52 Week High/Low16.14 - 81.77
Open / Close19.72 / 18.93
Float / Outstanding573M / 663.5M
Vol / Avg.14.7M / 13.7M
Mkt Cap12.6B
P/E40.94
50d Avg. Price22.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float573M

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pinterest reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$574.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$574.9M

Earnings Recap

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pinterest beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $89.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pinterest's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.23 0.13 0.07
EPS Actual 0.49 0.28 0.25 0.11
Revenue Estimate 827.16M 631.24M 561.88M 473.66M
Revenue Actual 846.65M 632.93M 613.21M 485.23M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pinterest using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Pinterest Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) reporting earnings?
A

Pinterest (PINS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which missed the estimate of $-0.11.

Q
What were Pinterest’s (NYSE:PINS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $201.9M, which beat the estimate of $200.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.