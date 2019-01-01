QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.11 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
17.7K/38.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.6
Mkt Cap
7.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
71M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 1:22PM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 2:38PM
Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc is a holding company that manages a portfolio of companies in plant-based R&D, brand development, media and education, medical and recreational cannabis, industrial hemp, and renewable energy. It generates revenue through its subsidiary, which is an integrated cannabis operator that sells products through its dispensary.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pure Harvest Corporate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pure Harvest Corporate (PHCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pure Harvest Corporate (OTCQB: PHCG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pure Harvest Corporate's (PHCG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pure Harvest Corporate.

Q

What is the target price for Pure Harvest Corporate (PHCG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pure Harvest Corporate

Q

Current Stock Price for Pure Harvest Corporate (PHCG)?

A

The stock price for Pure Harvest Corporate (OTCQB: PHCG) is $0.105 last updated Today at 4:12:05 PM.

Q

Does Pure Harvest Corporate (PHCG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pure Harvest Corporate.

Q

When is Pure Harvest Corporate (OTCQB:PHCG) reporting earnings?

A

Pure Harvest Corporate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pure Harvest Corporate (PHCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pure Harvest Corporate.

Q

What sector and industry does Pure Harvest Corporate (PHCG) operate in?

A

Pure Harvest Corporate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.