THC-Lined Drinking Straws? All You Need To Know About The New Cannabis ETF $PSDN $JUSHF — Cannabis Daily November 17, 2021
Today’s cannabis headlines include:
- Brand New Cannabis ETF starts trading today (PSDN)
- Bill unveiled in Wisconsin to decriminalize marijuana.
- Scwazze (SHWZ) to buy Emerald Fields in Colorado for $29 million.
Public companies discussed in this episode:
Jushi Holdings(OTCQX:JUSHF)
Pure Harvest Corporate(OTCQB:PHCG)
AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (NYSE:PSDN)
Vext Science(OTCQX:VEXTF)
Item 9 Labs(OTCQX:INLB)
Columbia Care Inc (OTC:CCHWF)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
