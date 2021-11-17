QQQ
+ 0.69
396.74
+ 0.17%
BTC/USD
+ 145.93
60204.80
+ 0.24%
DIA
-1.93
363.86
-0.53%
SPY
-0.96
470.24
-0.2%
TLT
+ 0.66
144.45
+ 0.45%
GLD
+ 1.24
171.69
+ 0.71%

THC-Lined Drinking Straws? All You Need To Know About The New Cannabis ETF $PSDN $JUSHF — Cannabis Daily November 17, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 17, 2021 2:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
THC-Lined Drinking Straws? All You Need To Know About The New Cannabis ETF $PSDN $JUSHF — Cannabis Daily November 17, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Today’s cannabis headlines include:

  • Brand New Cannabis ETF starts trading today (PSDN)
  • Bill unveiled in Wisconsin to decriminalize marijuana.
  • Scwazze (SHWZ) to buy Emerald Fields in Colorado for $29 million.

Public companies discussed in this episode:

Jushi Holdings(OTCQX:JUSHF)

Pure Harvest Corporate(OTCQB:PHCG)

AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (NYSE:PSDN)

Vext Science(OTCQX:VEXTF)

Item 9 Labs(OTCQX:INLB)

Columbia Care Inc (OTC:CCHWF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

