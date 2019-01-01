QQQ
Range
1.06 - 1.18
Vol / Avg.
492.6K/375.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.11 - 5.75
Mkt Cap
54.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.66
Shares
48.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The lead product candidate of the company is PB2452, which is a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor, used for the treatment of patients experiencing major bleeding or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046 which is a fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing its preclinical product candidate, PB6440, for treatment-resistant hypertension.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's (PHAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS) was reported by Needham on June 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting PHAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1227.43% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)?

A

The stock price for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS) is $1.13 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) reporting earnings?

A

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) operate in?

A

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.