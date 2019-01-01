PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The lead product candidate of the company is PB2452, which is a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor, used for the treatment of patients experiencing major bleeding or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046 which is a fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing its preclinical product candidate, PB6440, for treatment-resistant hypertension.