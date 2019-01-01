ñol

Parker Hannifin
(NYSE:PH)
272.645
0.475[0.17%]
At close: Jun 1
272.50
-0.1450[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low268.75 - 274.91
52 Week High/Low253.33 - 340
Open / Close273.41 / 272.5
Float / Outstanding127.7M / 128.4M
Vol / Avg.648.1K / 747.6K
Mkt Cap35B
P/E21.02
50d Avg. Price275.43
Div / Yield5.32/1.95%
Payout Ratio31.81
EPS2.71
Total Float127.7M

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), Dividends

Parker Hannifin issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Parker Hannifin generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.96%

Annual Dividend

$5.32

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Parker Hannifin Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Parker Hannifin (PH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Parker Hannifin (PH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Parker Hannifin ($PH) will be on July 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Parker Hannifin (PH) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Parker Hannifin (PH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Parker Hannifin (PH) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH)?
A

The most current yield for Parker Hannifin (PH) is 0.22% and is payable next on July 5, 2022

