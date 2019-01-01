ñol

Principal Real Estate Inc
(NYSE:PGZ)
13.57
0.11[0.82%]
At close: Jun 1
13.16
-0.4100[-3.02%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low13.47 - 13.57
52 Week High/Low13.07 - 16.2
Open / Close13.53 / 13.57
Float / Outstanding6.8M / 6.8M
Vol / Avg.14.9K / 16.8K
Mkt Cap92.5M
P/E2.77
50d Avg. Price14.4
Div / Yield1.26/9.36%
Payout Ratio20.37
EPS-
Total Float6.8M

Principal Real Estate Inc (NYSE:PGZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Principal Real Estate Inc

No Data

Principal Real Estate Inc Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ)?
A

There is no price target for Principal Real Estate Inc

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ)?
A

There is no analyst for Principal Real Estate Inc

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Principal Real Estate Inc

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Principal Real Estate Inc

