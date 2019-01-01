ñol

Paramount Group
(NYSE:PGRE)
8.98
-0.08[-0.88%]
At close: Jun 1
8.99
0.0100[0.11%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low8.74 - 9.14
52 Week High/Low7.79 - 11.65
Open / Close9.09 / 8.99
Float / Outstanding159.2M / 219.1M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 2.3M
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.89
Div / Yield0.31/3.42%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float159.2M

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE), Dividends

Paramount Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Paramount Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.97%

Annual Dividend

$0.31

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Paramount Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Paramount Group (PGRE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paramount Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on April 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Paramount Group (PGRE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paramount Group (PGRE). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2022 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next Paramount Group (PGRE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paramount Group (PGRE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on April 15, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)?
A

Paramount Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Paramount Group (PGRE) was $0.08 and was paid out next on April 15, 2022.

