Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Precigen
The latest price target for Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) was reported by Stifel on February 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting PGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 965.57% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) was provided by Stifel, and Precigen initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Precigen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Precigen was filed on February 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Precigen (PGEN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price Precigen (PGEN) is trading at is $1.22, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
