Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$32M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$32M
Earnings History
Precigen Questions & Answers
When is Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) reporting earnings?
Precigen (PGEN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which beat the estimate of $-0.22.
What were Precigen’s (NASDAQ:PGEN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $54.4M, which missed the estimate of $57.2M.
