QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Provident Finl Services
(NYSE:PFS)
23.01
0.02[0.09%]
At close: Jun 1
23.00
-0.0100[-0.04%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low22.62 - 23.08
52 Week High/Low20.86 - 26.2
Open / Close22.98 / 23
Float / Outstanding53.4M / 75.4M
Vol / Avg.322.1K / 360.2K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E10.74
50d Avg. Price22.6
Div / Yield0.96/4.18%
Payout Ratio43.93
EPS0.58
Total Float53.4M

Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS), Dividends

Provident Finl Services issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Provident Finl Services generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.35%

Annual Dividend

$0.96

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Provident Finl Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Provident Finl Services (PFS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Provident Finl Services. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Provident Finl Services (PFS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Provident Finl Services (PFS). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.24

Q
How much per share is the next Provident Finl Services (PFS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Provident Finl Services (PFS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS)?
A

Provident Finl Services has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Provident Finl Services (PFS) was $0.24 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

