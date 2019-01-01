ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PIMCO Income Strategy
(NYSE:PFN)
8.05
-0.04[-0.49%]
At close: Jun 1
8.05
00
After Hours: 4:28PM EDT
Day High/Low8.02 - 8.17
52 Week High/Low7.65 - 11.45
Open / Close8.17 / 8.06
Float / Outstanding- / 78.7M
Vol / Avg.228.7K / 245.5K
Mkt Cap633.4M
P/E20.74
50d Avg. Price8.31
Div / Yield0.86/10.65%
Payout Ratio233.54
EPS-
Total Float-

PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN), Dividends

PIMCO Income Strategy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PIMCO Income Strategy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.4%

Annual Dividend

$0.8616

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PIMCO Income Strategy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Income Strategy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN)?
A

PIMCO Income Strategy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.