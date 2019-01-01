ñol

Premier Financial
(NASDAQ:PFC)
26.70
-0.47[-1.73%]
At close: Jun 1
26.70
00
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low26.31 - 27.2
52 Week High/Low25.08 - 34
Open / Close27.2 / 26.7
Float / Outstanding31M / 35.5M
Vol / Avg.104.2K / 144.8K
Mkt Cap948.9M
P/E9
50d Avg. Price28.05
Div / Yield1.2/4.42%
Payout Ratio36.75
EPS0.73
Total Float31M

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC), Dividends

Premier Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Premier Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.20%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

May 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Premier Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Premier Financial (PFC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 13, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Premier Financial (PFC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Financial (PFC). The last dividend payout was on May 13, 2022 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next Premier Financial (PFC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Financial (PFC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 13, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)?
A

Premier Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Premier Financial (PFC) was $0.30 and was paid out next on May 13, 2022.

