Petrobras Brasileiro
(NYSE:PBR)
13.84
-0.04[-0.29%]
At close: Jun 1
13.89
0.0500[0.36%]
After Hours: 5:24PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.7 - 14.11
52 Week High/Low9.2 - 16.3
Open / Close14 / 13.83
Float / Outstanding- / 6.5B
Vol / Avg.16.8M / 32.2M
Mkt Cap90.3B
P/E3.2
50d Avg. Price14.46
Div / Yield4.39/31.61%
Payout Ratio74
EPS1.32
Total Float-

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Dividends

Petrobras Brasileiro issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Petrobras Brasileiro generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

20.1%
0

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Petrobras Brasileiro Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrobras Brasileiro. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.71 on June 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Petrobras Brasileiro ($PBR) will be on June 27, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.71

Q
What is the dividend yield for Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR)?
A

Petrobras Brasileiro has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) was $0.71 and was paid out next on June 27, 2022.

