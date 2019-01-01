ñol

Pitney Bowes
(NYSE:PBI)
4.73
0.05[1.07%]
At close: Jun 1
4.74
0.0100[0.21%]
After Hours: 4:37PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.52 - 4.79
52 Week High/Low4.28 - 9.92
Open / Close4.72 / 4.74
Float / Outstanding152.1M / 173.4M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap820.3M
P/E15.6
50d Avg. Price4.85
Div / Yield0.2/4.27%
Payout Ratio66.67
EPS0.12
Total Float152.1M

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), Dividends

Pitney Bowes issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pitney Bowes generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.80%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Pitney Bowes Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pitney Bowes (PBI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pitney Bowes. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Pitney Bowes (PBI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Pitney Bowes ($PBI) will be on June 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Pitney Bowes (PBI) shares by May 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Pitney Bowes (PBI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Pitney Bowes (PBI) will be on May 20, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)?
A

Pitney Bowes has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Pitney Bowes (PBI) was $0.05 and was paid out next on June 8, 2022.

