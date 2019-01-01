PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PBF Energy beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $4.22 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.61 which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PBF Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 -0.07 -1.01 -2.56 EPS Actual 1.28 0.12 -1.26 -2.61 Revenue Estimate 7.19B 6.47B 6.05B 4.70B Revenue Actual 8.24B 7.19B 6.90B 4.92B

