PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PBF Energy
The latest price target for PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $43.00 expecting PBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.22% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) was provided by Piper Sandler, and PBF Energy maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PBF Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PBF Energy was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PBF Energy (PBF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.00 to $43.00. The current price PBF Energy (PBF) is trading at is $34.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
