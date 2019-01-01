PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PAVmed beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $189.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 10.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PAVmed's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.13 -0.10 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.10 -0.08 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 520.00K 270.00K 170.00K 30.00K Revenue Actual 300.00K 200.00K 0 0

