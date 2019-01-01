PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PAVmed
The latest price target for PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting PAVM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 696.02% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and PAVmed initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PAVmed, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PAVmed was filed on March 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PAVmed (PAVM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price PAVmed (PAVM) is trading at is $1.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
