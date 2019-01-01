Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$20.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$20.9M
Earnings History
Patriot Transportation Questions & Answers
When is Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) reporting earnings?
Patriot Transportation (PATI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Patriot Transportation’s (NASDAQ:PATI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
