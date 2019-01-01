QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Patient Access Solutions Inc is a technology solutions provider focused on service within the healthcare community, with a focus of using technology to facilitate their customers' needs. The company develops and markets the PASHealth Web Portal System.

Patient Access Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patient Access Solutions (PASO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patient Access Solutions (OTCPK: PASO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patient Access Solutions's (PASO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Patient Access Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Patient Access Solutions (PASO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patient Access Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Patient Access Solutions (PASO)?

A

The stock price for Patient Access Solutions (OTCPK: PASO) is $0.001 last updated Today at 8:56:02 PM.

Q

Does Patient Access Solutions (PASO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patient Access Solutions.

Q

When is Patient Access Solutions (OTCPK:PASO) reporting earnings?

A

Patient Access Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Patient Access Solutions (PASO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patient Access Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Patient Access Solutions (PASO) operate in?

A

Patient Access Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.