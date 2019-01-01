QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Patient Portal Technologies Inc through its operating subsidiaries provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Patient Portal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patient Portal (PPRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patient Portal (OTCEM: PPRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patient Portal's (PPRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Patient Portal.

Q

What is the target price for Patient Portal (PPRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patient Portal

Q

Current Stock Price for Patient Portal (PPRG)?

A

The stock price for Patient Portal (OTCEM: PPRG) is $0.003 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 18:19:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Patient Portal (PPRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patient Portal.

Q

When is Patient Portal (OTCEM:PPRG) reporting earnings?

A

Patient Portal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Patient Portal (PPRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patient Portal.

Q

What sector and industry does Patient Portal (PPRG) operate in?

A

Patient Portal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.