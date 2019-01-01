|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.000
|1.140
|0.1400
|REV
|334.940M
|357.787M
|22.847M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PacWest Banc’s space includes: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS).
The latest price target for PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting PACW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.22% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) is $46.54 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
PacWest Banc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PacWest Banc.
PacWest Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.