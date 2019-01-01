QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
44.42 - 46.67
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/826.4K
Div / Yield
1/2.10%
52 Wk
35.48 - 51.81
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
19.61
Open
45.53
P/E
9.34
EPS
1.14
Shares
119.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 7:41AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank. The bank has tens of full-service branches mostly located throughout California. The bank provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, as well as comprehensive deposit and treasury management services, to small and midsize businesses. The bank also offers additional products and services targeting established middle-market and entrepreneurial businesses under the brands of its business groups, CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank, respectively. About a third of the bank's loan portfolio is concentrated in commercial real estate mortgages. The vast majority of the bank's net revenue comes from net interest income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0001.140 0.1400
REV334.940M357.787M22.847M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PacWest Banc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PacWest Banc (PACW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PacWest Banc's (PACW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PacWest Banc (PACW) stock?

A

The latest price target for PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting PACW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.22% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PacWest Banc (PACW)?

A

The stock price for PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) is $46.54 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does PacWest Banc (PACW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) reporting earnings?

A

PacWest Banc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is PacWest Banc (PACW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PacWest Banc.

Q

What sector and industry does PacWest Banc (PACW) operate in?

A

PacWest Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.