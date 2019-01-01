Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pan American Silver missed estimated earnings by 60.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $71.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pan American Silver's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.38
|0.32
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.18
|0.22
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|475.97M
|475.97M
|441.13M
|442.52M
|Revenue Actual
|422.17M
|460.35M
|382.13M
|368.10M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.38
|0.32
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.18
|0.22
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|475.97M
|475.97M
|441.13M
|442.52M
|Revenue Actual
|422.17M
|460.35M
|382.13M
|368.10M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Pan American Silver using advanced sorting and filters.
Pan American Silver Questions & Answers
Pan American Silver (PAAS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.10.
The Actual Revenue was $201.3M, which beat the estimate of $187.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.