Pan American Silver
(NASDAQ:PAAS)
22.27
0.30[1.37%]
Last update: 2:44PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22 - 22.65
52 Week High/Low20.59 - 34.63
Open / Close22.28 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 210.5M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E25.55
50d Avg. Price25.55
Div / Yield0.44/2.00%
Payout Ratio45.35
EPS0.36
Total Float-

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pan American Silver reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.150

Quarterly Revenue

$439.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$439.9M

Earnings Recap

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pan American Silver missed estimated earnings by 60.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $71.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pan American Silver's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.38 0.32 0.43
EPS Actual 0.19 0.18 0.22 0.18
Revenue Estimate 475.97M 475.97M 441.13M 442.52M
Revenue Actual 422.17M 460.35M 382.13M 368.10M

Pan American Silver Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) reporting earnings?
A

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Q
What were Pan American Silver’s (NASDAQ:PAAS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $201.3M, which beat the estimate of $187.8M.

