Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pan American Silver
The latest price target for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting PAAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.71% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Pan American Silver upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pan American Silver, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pan American Silver was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pan American Silver (PAAS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $30.00. The current price Pan American Silver (PAAS) is trading at is $22.27, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
