Dow Jumps 900 Points; KindlyMD Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 900 points on Monday.
The Dow traded up 2.20% to 42,155.11 while the NASDAQ gained 3.59% to 18,572.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.59% to 5,806.23.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 4.8% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.4%.
Top Headline
NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
NRG Energy posted adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, beating market estimates of $1.49 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $8.59 billion versus expectations of $7.83 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. GRYP shares shot up 274% to $1.9450 after the company announced a merger agreement with American Bitcoin.
- Shares of Kindly MD, Inc. KDLY got a boost, surging 407% to $19.77 after the company announced a merger agreement with Nakamoto Holdings to start a Bitcoin treasury strategy.
- NRG Energy, Inc. NRG shares were also up, gaining 22% to $145.08 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Superior Industries International, Inc. SUP shares dropped 69% to $0.8950 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results and announced it is withdrawing its FY25 guidance.
- Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA were down 16% to $9.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
- Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS was down, falling 14% to $23.30 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MAG Silver.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 3.2% to $62.96 while gold traded down 2.9% at $3,247.10.
Silver traded down 0.2% to $32.84 on Monday, while copper fell 0.8% to $4.6175.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.89%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.28%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.35%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.02% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.18% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.38%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 2.98%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.82% and India's BSE Sensex jumping 3.74%.
Economics
The U.S. government budget report for April will be released today.
