May 12, 2025 12:14 PM 2 min read

Dow Jumps 900 Points; KindlyMD Shares Spike Higher

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 900 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 2.20% to 42,155.11 while the NASDAQ gained 3.59% to 18,572.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.59% to 5,806.23.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 4.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

NRG Energy posted adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, beating market estimates of $1.49 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $8.59 billion versus expectations of $7.83 billion.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. GRYP shares shot up 274% to $1.9450 after the company announced a merger agreement with American Bitcoin.
  • Shares of Kindly MD, Inc. KDLY got a boost, surging 407% to $19.77 after the company announced a merger agreement with Nakamoto Holdings to start a Bitcoin treasury strategy.
  • NRG Energy, Inc. NRG shares were also up, gaining 22% to $145.08 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Superior Industries International, Inc. SUP shares dropped 69% to $0.8950 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results and announced it is withdrawing its FY25 guidance.
  • Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA were down 16% to $9.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
  • Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS was down, falling 14% to $23.30 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MAG Silver.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 3.2% to $62.96 while gold traded down 2.9% at $3,247.10.

Silver traded down 0.2% to $32.84 on Monday, while copper fell 0.8% to $4.6175.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.89%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.28%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.35%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.02% and France's CAC 40 gained 1.18% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.38%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 2.98%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.82% and India's BSE Sensex jumping 3.74%.

Economics

The U.S. government budget report for April will be released today.

Photo via Shutterstock

