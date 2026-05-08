Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 8.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share, up from 39 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PAA's quarterly revenue is $12.02 billion (it reported $12.01 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 6, Plains All American posted downbeat results for the fourth quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline shares fell 0.4% to close at $22.09 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PAA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock