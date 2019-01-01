QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices primarily in the southeastern United States, as well as Texas, New York, and California. The bank holding company also owns a number of finance subsidiary business trusts formed in connection with the issuance of debt and preferred securities. Bank of the Ozarks provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, but principally concentrates its activities on real estate loans, which account for the great majority of the bank's loans and leases. The bank's real estate lending arm, which finances many metropolitan construction and development projects, extends further than many of its community banking competitors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank OZK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank OZK (OZKAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZKAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank OZK's (OZKAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank OZK (OZKAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank OZK

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank OZK (OZKAP)?

A

The stock price for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZKAP) is $21.3 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Bank OZK (OZKAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank OZK.

Q

When is Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) reporting earnings?

A

Bank OZK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank OZK (OZKAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank OZK.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank OZK (OZKAP) operate in?

A

Bank OZK is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.