Oxford Lane Capital
(NASDAQ:OXLC)
6.75
-0.05[-0.74%]
At close: Jun 3
6.75
00
After Hours: 4:43PM EDT
Day High/Low6.69 - 6.81
52 Week High/Low6.2 - 8.53
Open / Close6.78 / 6.75
Float / Outstanding147.6M / 148.1M
Vol / Avg.569.3K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap999.7M
P/E5.63
50d Avg. Price6.82
Div / Yield0.9/13.33%
Payout Ratio70
EPS-
Total Float147.6M

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Oxford Lane Capital Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)?
A

The latest price target for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting OXLC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.52% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Oxford Lane Capital initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oxford Lane Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oxford Lane Capital was filed on September 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) is trading at is $6.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

