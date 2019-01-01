Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting OXLC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.52% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Oxford Lane Capital initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oxford Lane Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oxford Lane Capital was filed on September 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) is trading at is $6.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
