Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$55.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Oxford Lane Capital using advanced sorting and filters.
Oxford Lane Capital Questions & Answers
When is Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) reporting earnings?
Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Oxford Lane Capital’s (NASDAQ:OXLC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $17.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
