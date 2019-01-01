Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Oxbridge Re Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) reporting earnings?
Oxbridge Re Holdings (OXBR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Oxbridge Re Holdings’s (NASDAQ:OXBR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
