Owlet (NYSE:OWLT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Owlet (NYSE: OWLT) was reported by Citigroup on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.25 expecting OWLT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -37.02% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Owlet (NYSE: OWLT) was provided by Citigroup, and Owlet maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Owlet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Owlet was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Owlet (OWLT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $3.25. The current price Owlet (OWLT) is trading at is $5.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
