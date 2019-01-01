ñol

Oak Valley (NASDAQ:OVLY), Dividends

Oak Valley issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Oak Valley generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.67%

Annual Dividend

$0.3

Last Dividend

Jan 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Oak Valley Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Oak Valley (OVLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oak Valley. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on February 11, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Oak Valley (OVLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oak Valley (OVLY). The last dividend payout was on February 11, 2022 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Oak Valley (OVLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oak Valley (OVLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on February 11, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Oak Valley (NASDAQ:OVLY)?
A

Oak Valley has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Oak Valley (OVLY) was $0.15 and was paid out next on February 11, 2022.

