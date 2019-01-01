Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ohio Valley Banc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ohio Valley Banc. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 10, 2022.
