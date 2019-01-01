ñol

Ohio Valley Banc
(NASDAQ:OVBC)
29.70
-0.428[-1.42%]
At close: Jun 3
30.25
0.5500[1.85%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low30 - 31.04
52 Week High/Low23.13 - 32.29
Open / Close30.19 / 30
Float / Outstanding4.3M / 4.8M
Vol / Avg.7.5K / 2.5K
Mkt Cap141.7M
P/E11.63
50d Avg. Price30.64
Div / Yield0.84/2.80%
Payout Ratio32.56
EPS0.87
Total Float4.3M

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Ohio Valley Banc Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)?
A

The latest price target for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 22, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.50 expecting OVBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -37.71% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Ohio Valley Banc initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ohio Valley Banc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ohio Valley Banc was filed on April 22, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2014.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.50. The current price Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) is trading at is $29.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

