Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 22, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.50 expecting OVBC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -37.71% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Ohio Valley Banc initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ohio Valley Banc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ohio Valley Banc was filed on April 22, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.50. The current price Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) is trading at is $29.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
