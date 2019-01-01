Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.870
Quarterly Revenue
$13.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ohio Valley Banc using advanced sorting and filters.
Ohio Valley Banc Questions & Answers
When is Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) reporting earnings?
Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Ohio Valley Banc’s (NASDAQ:OVBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
